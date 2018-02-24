China approves three demonstration zones on sustainable development

The State Council has given approval for Shenzhen, Taiyuan and Guilin to build innovation demonstration zones to implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.
As a resource-based city, Taiyuan should center on transformation and upgrading, according to a State Council statement released Saturday.
The local government and the Ministry of Science and Technology
should provide support.
China aims to open around 10 national development zones to seek solutions to sustainable growth, according to a State Council plan released in December 2016.
The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development is a blueprint for eradicating poverty worldwide by 2030.
By piloting innovative projects in the development zones, China hopes to replicate success nationwide and offer Chinese solutions for other countries.