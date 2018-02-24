Major tunnel of HK-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge completed

Photo taken on June 6, 2017 shows the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge under construction. Major work on the 55-km-long Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, the world's longest sea bridge, has passed authorities' evaluation. The huge project has been considered an engineering wonder and a magnificent feat of si-tech innovation. The bridge took six years of preparation, and eight years to build. Major work on the bridge consisted of a 22.9-km-long main bridge, a 6.7-km-long tunnel and an artificial island off the bridge, which was considered the most technically demanding part of the whole construction. The bridge will slash the travel time between Hong Kong and Zhuhai from three hours to just 30 minutes, further integrating cities in the Pearl River Delta. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Photo taken on Nov. 30, 2013 shows a giant beam with a weight of 1,900 tons of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge under construction. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

Photo taken on June 29, 2016 shows the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge under construction. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

A gigantic crane, which was transformed from a tanker, hoists a 6,000-ton key structure of the world's longest cross-sea bridge linking Hong Kong, Zhuhai and Macao, May 2, 2017. The wedge, 12-meter-long and weighing more than 25 Airbus A380 jets, was lowered to connect the immersed tubes of the underground tunnel of the bridge. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Combo photo shows the eastern artificial island of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge on July 5, 2017 (up) and the western artificial island of the bridge on July 4, 2017 (bottom). (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Photo taken on July 5, 2017 shows the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge under construction. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)