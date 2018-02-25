Estonian PM confident on homeland security on occasion of independence centenary

Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas on Sataurday expressed his confidence on Estonia's security during an event for the centennial day of the Estonian independence.



At the wreath laying ceremony at the Memorial to the War of Independence at the Freedom (Vabaduse) Square, Ratas said, "Today, Estonia's security is strong".



"As our success in the War of Independence, so does our current security rely on our determination, our daily commitment, and our friends and allies," Ratas was quoted as saying in a press release.



"Our own will to defend our country and defence capabilities with the support of NATO and EU membership allow us to move confidently towards the next hundred years," he noted.



However, Ratas admitted that there is still no consensus in the world, adding that "over the years, we have also contributed to the joint battle against common threats. Armed conflicts, terror, and ill intentions have not disappeared from the world, nor have they left us untouched."



Earlier at the ceremony of hoisting the national flag, Eiki Nestor, President of the Estonian parliament Riigikogu, said, "The independence of Estonia is now protected better than ever before because we have friends and allies."



Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid, who also attended the wreath laying ceremony, inspected the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) forces.



The foreign mission envoys to Estonia were also present at the the wreath laying ceremony and the EDF parade ceremony, along with thousands of local audience.



Over 1,100 participants including allied or partner nations troops are in the parade, which also involved about 100 units of equipment and aircraft for a fly-by.



Starting from Feb. 19, the 100th anniversary celebration lasts a week in major cities across Estonia including Narva, Tartu and Parnu besides the capital of the country.



Estonia officially declared its independence on Feb. 24, 1918.

