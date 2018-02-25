CPC Central Committee to hold third plenary session

The third plenary session of the 19th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee will be held from Feb. 26 to 28 in Beijing, according to a decision made at a meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee Saturday.



Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting.



The Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee met to discuss a structural reform plan of the Party and state institutions, the country's economic and social development, as well as proposed candidates for state leadership positions and for the leadership of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee.



Participants also discussed a work report of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee to the CPC Central Committee.



REVAMP PARTY, STATE INSTITUTIONS



The Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee decided to revise the draft of the structural reform plan of the Party and state institutions and then submit it to the third plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee for review.



The leaders agreed that the Party and state institutions form an important part of the socialist system with Chinese characteristics and should be reformed to strengthen the Party's leadership, improve state governance and make the system efficient.



While acknowledging its contributions, the leaders said the current structure of Party and state institutions was not good enough to meet the requirements for various tasks in the "new era."



They said the Party should resolve to tackle institutional obstacles to give full play to the advantages of China's socialist system.



Details of the plan were not disclosed.



CANDIDATES FOR ADMINISTRATION



At the meeting, the Political Bureau discussed a list of proposed candidates for state leadership positions that will be recommended to the first session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) and a proposed candidate list for the leadership of the CPPCC National Committee, which will be recommended to the upcoming first session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee in March.



The lists will be further deliberated at the CPC Central Committee's third plenary session.



PROACTIVE FISCAL POLICY



The leaders said that China would continue to adopt a proactive fiscal policy and a prudent monetary policy to fulfil its economic and social development goals for 2018.



The meeting also discussed a draft government work report to be submitted by the State Council for review at the first session of the 13th National People's Congress.



"Amid a complex domestic and international environment, the CPC Central Committee with comrade Xi Jinping at the core united the Chinese people of all ethnic groups and led them to make historic achievements and changes in promoting economic and social development over the past five years," according to the meeting.



Participants agreed that China realized its major preset economic and social development goals in 2017, with some important indicators exceeding expectations.



As 2018 marks the first year to implement the spirit of the 19th CPC National Congress and the 40th anniversary of the reform and opening up, the meeting stressed the need to strengthen overall Party leadership, stick to the basic tone of seeking progress while maintaining stability and adhering to the new development concept.

