WeChat succeeds, but only in China so far

Illustration: Luo Xuan/GT

In adjusting to life here in Beijing, I have found new constants that make my life easier: There's the bikes I rent for my daily commute, the card I carry on my keychain for the bus, the drivers that bring takeout to my door and there's a tiny green app on my phone that is quickly becoming the thing draining 99 percent of the battery.In China, WeChat is a constant companion. Released in 2011 by Tencent, WeChat is primarily a messaging and social media app. That hasn't stopped it from becoming the most popular app in China and for good reason.In my daily life in China I have used WeChat for more things than I ever realized were possible. Yesterday alone I used the app to message my friend to set up dinner plans, purchase tickets to a comedy show, pay for strawberries from my local market, order food to be delivered to work for lunch, made some extra money by tutoring within the app, got a taxi home and bought a printer from a secondhand group.This near constant-use of WeChat makes me wonder why the Western world has yet to see a similar app become as widely used as WeChat is in China. Should not the sheer convenience of it alone have convinced developers and consumers to take notice by now? Every day in the US and other Western countries apps are developed to assist us in our daily lives. Now this isn't to say that we don't have apps to order food, purchase things, and contact our friends. But they are just that: apps. Many, many apps. So far, there is no Western equivalent to WeChat's one-stop shop. So why not?Well one of the main daily benefits of WeChat is the cashless system it provides that is as easy as scanning a QR code. The US is still a very cash-based system. Credit cards have made it easier, but to go completely cashless or cardless in the US right now requires businesses and individuals to have certain phones and equipment in order to utilize existing cashless systems. WeChat doesn't require any special equipment: just a smartphone and a scannable QR code.In addition to this payment system, WeChat also interfaces seamlessly with other apps like DiDi to provide other services to its users. The sheer accessibility of this means that people are likely to use it instead of another app, while in the US, a different app is needed to accomplish your to-dos. So how could the US ever adopt a simple system like WeChat?Frankly, it may be decades before a system like WeChat makes it big in the Western world. Right now there are simply too many big apps competing for an audience and no one seems to be focused on expanding existing apps like Facebook Messenger or WhatsApp to cover a multitude of services.What WeChat has accomplished in China is a massive success for both Tencent and Chinese citizens. Perhaps it's time the West took a page out of their book for only then will it be possible for the West to catch up with China's superior system.