Word matters

Illustration: Luo Xuan/GT

"After the accident, Wang did not apologize and was foul-mouthed about my request for compensation."So said the driver of a black car hit by a drunk driver surnamed Wang in Changping district during Spring Festival holidays. The drunk driver was heading home from dinner and ploughed into the black car, damaging both cars. Wang, the drunk driver, got out, argued and hit the other driver in the face. When Wang began calling his friends to come over and join in the beating, the black car driver called the police. The breathalyzer confirmed that Wang was extremely drunk and he was placed under criminal detention. (Source: Beijing Morning Post)