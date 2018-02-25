Improving English classes

I teach English at a primary school in Beijing. Recently, I discovered that a reading circle - traditionally more popular at high school English classes - can also suit primary schools.Some teachers may say that picture reading is a more efficient way of studying English for children, but the tried and trusted approach to almost every reading class is not always the best. After being used for years by teachers, this approach has encountered problems. With picture reading, regardless of English ability, everyone must follow the teacher down only one path. This is not suitable for everyone. To some extent, the students' English is limited by the teacher's questions. The smarter students may feel bored by the easy questions, while other students may find it hard to understand the questions or even talk. Making each student talk and think is a major problem in my class.That's why I introduced a literature circle to my reading class. The circle seems a much better way of studying English reading. My students' speech, critical thinking and cooperation have improved rapidly.In my class, students are always attracted by the story. I assign different tasks to each group of four students: discussion leader, summarizer, connecter and analyzer. The discussion leader organizes the members and asks questions. The connecter can lead questions into different directions and points of view. The summarizer learns problem-solving skills through extracting the interesting and important information. The analyzer gains a capacity to think in an original and creative way. In a reading circle, students with different English abilities experience different roles.They can analyze the story from different points of view, such as key words or passages, analyze the personalities of key characters, summarize the story or connect with their own real life experiences. During this process, every member is expected to share his or her own ideas with others to make the group function better. Everyone has to think and talk, even if someone has only a little to share.The reading circle is like a book club. Students practice and develop English reading skills and strategies. The traditional classroom culture changes. Instead of a teacher-centered mode, students become masters of their own English development.

This article was published on the Global Times Metropolitan section Two Cents page, a space for reader submissions, including opinion, humor and satire. The ideas expressed are those of the author alone, and do not represent the position of the Global Times.