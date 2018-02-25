Palace Museum, Phoenix TV announce digital presentation

The digital exhibition on display Photo: Courtesy of Phoenix TV

Phoenix Satellite Television chair Liu Changle (left) and Palace Museum curator Shan Jixiang at the event Photo: Courtesy of Phoenix TV

The Forbidden City's Palace Museum and Phoenix TV announced their collaboration in the design of a digital interactive presentation of the painting Along the River During the Qingming Festival at Jianfu Palace on February 12.Along the River During the Qingming Festival or Qingming Shanghe Tu is a painting of daily life in the Northern Song Dynasty (960-1127) in the then-capital Bianjing, now Kaifeng.By sitting in a circular room in the shape of a ball, the viewer can gain a 360-degree view of the painting. Thanks to mediated reality and holographic technology, the digital interactive presentation of the painting allows the viewer to see three-dimensional scenery and feel the atmosphere of the ancient capital from inside the painting.The digital interactive presentation of Qingming Shanghe Tu involves the cooperation of the museum research office, museum publishing house, some Chinese artists and other design groups assembled by Phoenix TV.Shan Jixiang, curator of the Palace Museum, said at the event that the essential task for presenting the digital interactive art exhibition was to bring about the vitality of a historical national relic and to review the prosperous Northern Song Dynasty.Phoenix Satellite Television chair Liu Changle said that like the Palace Museum, Phoenix TV was also a protector and inheritor of Chinese culture."This presentation with the Palace Museum sets an example of in-depth collaboration with a domestic museum," said Liu. The activity was a good starting point for spreading Chinese art and relics around the world, he said.In 2020, the Forbidden City will welcome its 600th anniversary. To let the world glimpse the glamour of the city, the digital presentation will embark on a three-year tour around the world.