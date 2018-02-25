Chinese scientists develop AI system to diagnose human diseases

Chinese scientists have developed an artificial intelligence system for the classification and diagnosis of treatable human diseases.



A scientific research team at Guangzhou Women and Children's Medical Center applied a deep-learning framework to develop a diagnostic tool for the diagnosis of pediatric pneumonia and common treatable blinding retinal diseases.



The team said the AI system had demonstrated performance comparable to that of human experts in classifying and diagnosing diseases.



The tool may ultimately aid in expediting the diagnosis and referral of these treatable conditions, thereby facilitating earlier treatment and resulting in improved clinical outcomes, according to the research team.



The research paper has been published in Cell, a scientific journal publishing research papers across a broad range of disciplines within life sciences.

