Chinese state councilor meets Indian foreign secretary

Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi met with Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Keshav Gokhale Saturday in Beijing, calling for stronger strategic communication and proper settling of sensitive issues.



"China and India, as important neighbors and fast-growing emerging economies, have a lot of common interests," Yang said.



He called on the two sides to deepen strategic communication, beef up mutually beneficial cooperation and properly settle sensitive issues, based on the consensus reached by leaders of the two countries.



Gokhale said that India attached high importance to ties with China and stood ready to strengthen high-level exchanges, promote strategic mutual trust, expand all-round cooperation, and properly settle sensitive issues, so as to advance bilateral ties.

