China urges US to stop "long-arm jurisdiction"

China on Saturday called on the United States to immediately cease the wrong practice of imposing sanctions against Chinese entities and individuals, referring to the move as "long-arm jurisdiction".



The United States on Friday slapped heavy sanctions on the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), targeting 56 vessels, shipping companies, and trade businesses, of which Chinese firms and personnel are involved.



"China is strongly opposed to the United States' long-arm jurisdiction and unilateral sanctions on Chinese entities and individuals based on its domestic laws," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said.



China has been fully and completely implementing relevant UN resolutions on the DPRK, fulfilling its due responsibilities, and never allowed Chinese people and companies to engage in any activities violating UN resolutions, Geng said, adding that any violations would be dealt with seriously.



"We have lodged solemn representations to the United States and asked the US to immediately cease the wrong practice so as to avoid undermining relevant cooperation between the two sides," Geng said.

