Rwanda Television introduces Chinese food on TV program

Rwanda Television (RTV), the national TV station of Rwanda, on Saturday shot a TV program to introduce Chinese food to Rwandan people.



The Chinese food is scheduled to be the next episode of RTV's food program Foodtube.



The shooting took place at the Chinese embassy in Kigali, Rwanda's capital city.



Chinese Ambassador to Rwanda Rao Hongwei introduced the significance of Chinese cuisine, the culture of Chinese cuisine and explained the reasons why Chinese cuisine are prominent all over the world.



Tao Yukun, the chef of the Chinese embassy, cooked various dishes of Chinese cuisine for the program, including Ginger Chicken, Lamb and Mashed Potatoes, Pickled Kale and Mushroom, Spicy Beef Shreds, Crispy Drumsticks, Chinese Stroganoff, among others. Tao also shared his cooking methods and experience with RTV.



The food program has been introduced for many purposes, including helping people to know exactly about diets and providing tips for people in terms of eating, said Kennedy Munyangeyo, the head of RTV.



RTV's audience requested for watching Chinese food on the program, said Munyangeyo. There are Chinese restaurants everywhere in Kigali and people want the program to help them cook pure Chinese food at home, he said.

