China's top legislature prepares for upcoming annual session

Important documents for the first session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), scheduled to convene on March 5, were adopted Saturday.



Members of the 12th NPC Standing Committee adopted the committee's work report, the agenda of the first session of the 13th NPC, the presidium and secretary-general name list, and a name list of non-voting delegates for the upcoming session.



The work report of the 12th NPC Standing Committee will be submitted to the session in March after revisions, while the agenda and the presidium and secretary-general name list will be submitted to a preparatory meeting before the session.



Lawmakers also confirmed the validity of all 2,980 deputies to the 13th NPC.



Zhang Dejiang, chairman of the 12th NPC Standing Committee, presided over Saturday's closing meeting of the committee's last regular session.



He said the March session was of great significance to the implementation of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and the spirit of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC).



"It is also vital for realizing targets set by the CPC Central Committee," he said. "We should ensure a successful beginning and fruitful outcome of the first session of the 13th NPC."



Zhang acknowledged the performance of the deputies to the 12th NPC, members and staff of its standing committee over the past five years, and highlighted new progress made in theoretical and practical innovations to the system of people's congresses, and in building socialist democracy and rule of law.



Lawmakers on Saturday adopted an amendment to a 2015 decision on pledging allegiance to the Constitution and a decision to extend the adjustment to certain provisions of the securities law to allow reforms that will change the listing system of the Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses from approval-based to registration-based.



The other documents adopted included a report on supervising the enforcement of the Seed Law, a report on the qualifications of some NPC deputies and a motion to add a new member to the military's election committee, in addition to appointments and dismissals.



In particular, lawmakers voted to dismiss Yang Jing from his posts as state councilor and secretary-general of the State Council, after he was investigated by the Party for severe disciplinary violations.



The CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection announced Yang's punishment, which included one year probation within the Party, removal from his current administrative post and demotion to ministerial level.



Zhang said the punishment showed the Party central authority's resolve to strictly govern the Party and the NPC was in full support. He said the NPC decision on Yang's removal was in line with the Constitutional spirit.



The chairman and vice chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee met before the closing meeting of the session.





