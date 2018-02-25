Chinese envoy calls for implementation of Security Council resolution on Syria truce

Chinese permanent representative to the United Nations Ma Zhaoxu on Saturday called for the full implementation of the just adopted Security Council resolution that demands a 30-day cease-fire in Syria.



"Going forward, the international community should work together to ensure the full implementation of the just adopted Resolution 2401 so that it can play a positive role in improving the humanitarian situation in Syria," Ma told the Security Council after the vote.



He said China is keen for this council to remain united and forge consensus on the Syrian issue, push the Syrian parties to consolidate the momentum for cease-fire, strengthen cooperation on combating terrorist groups, advance the process of political settlement and play a constructive role in maintaining peace and security in Syria and across the region.



A political settlement is the only way out, he stressed. "The international community should support the Syrian parties in seeking a swift solution that is acceptable to all parties under UN mediation through a Syrian-owned and Syrian-led political process to end the suffering of the Syrian people as early as possible."



Resolution 2401 demands an immediate cessation of hostilities for "a durable humanitarian pause for at least 30 consecutive days throughout Syria" to enable the safe, unimpeded and sustained delivery of humanitarian aid and services and medical evacuations of the critically sick and wounded.

