Four dead bodies found in home in Canada's Ontario province

Canadian police were investing the suspicious deaths of four people in a home in Ryerson town, about 300 kilometers north of Toronto, according to the CTV report Saturday.



The report said police received a 911 call Friday night from someone who saw the bodies in the home, and went to the home and found the four dead bodies in the home, including two men and two women.



The dead all showed signs of trauma, police said, adding they were trying to identify the bodies.

