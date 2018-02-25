Malaysia-China Cultural Exchange held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Yang Jiqiang plays the Huqin during the "Cultures of China, Festival of Spring" Malaysia-China Cultural Exchange in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Feb. 24, 2018. The "Cultures of China, Festival of Spring" art troupe from China made its premiere performance in Malaysia on Saturday, attended by over 3,000 audience.Photo:Xinhua

Performers from China National Opera and Dance Drama Theater dance during the "Cultures of China, Festival of Spring" Malaysia-China Cultural Exchange in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Feb. 24, 2018.

Performers from China National Opera and Dance Drama Theater dance during the "Cultures of China, Festival of Spring" Malaysia-China Cultural Exchange in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Feb. 24, 2018.

Sun Chubo performs panpipe during the "Cultures of China, Festival of Spring" Malaysia-China Cultural Exchange in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Feb. 24, 2018.