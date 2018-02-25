Farmers begin agricultural work during early spring across China

A farmer plants potato in Zhouzhuang Village of Chengtou Town in Shanting District of Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 23, 2018. Farmers in various parts of China have begun agricultural work during early spring. Photo:Xinhua

Farmers work in the field in Jiaji Town of Qionghai City, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 24, 2018. Farmers in various parts of China have begun agricultural work during early spring.Photo:Xinhua

A farmer waters a wheat field in Gaoxi Village of Tancheng County in Linyi City, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 23, 2018. Farmers in various parts of China have begun agricultural work during early spring.Photo:Xinhua

A farmer places a beehive in a peach tree greenhouse in Sancheng Village of Dongchengfang Town of Zhuozhou City, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 24, 2018. Farmers in various parts of China have begun agricultural work during early spring. Photo:Xinhua