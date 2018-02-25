Over 6,000 students attend fine arts exam of Shandong University

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/2/25 8:47:50

Students take part in the fine arts exam of Shandong University of Art & Design in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 24, 2018. The exam attracted over 6,000 students.Photo:Xinhua


 

Posted in: CHINA
