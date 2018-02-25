Artists perform Lu Opera in Nanlou, China's Anhui

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/2/25 8:55:17

Artists perform Lu Opera in Nanlou Village of Subu Town in Yu'an District of Lu'an City, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 24, 2018.Photo:Xinhua


 

Artist Wu Keying (L) communicates with young artists of Lu Opera in Nanlou Village of Subu Town in Yu'an District of Lu'an City, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 24, 2018. Photo:Xinhua


 

Artists perform Lu Opera in Jinzhai county of Lu'an City, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 24, 2018.Photo:Xinhua


 

Artists of Lu Opera make up in Nanlou Village of Subu Town in Yu'an District of Lu'an City, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 24, 2018. Photo:Xinhua


 

