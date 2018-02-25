Japan claims bronze medal in women's curling at Winter Olympics

Chinami Yoshida of Japan competes during the women's bronze medal game of curling against Britain at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Curling Centre, Gangnueng, South Korea, Feb. 24, 2018. Japan won 5-3 and claimed the bronze medal. Photo:Xinhua
Yumi Suzuki of Japan competes during the women's bronze medal game of curling against Britain at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Curling Centre, Gangnueng, South Korea, Feb. 24, 2018. Japan won 5-3 and claimed the bronze medal. Photo:Xinhua
Satsuki Fujisawa of Japan competes during the women's bronze medal game of curling against Britain at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Curling Centre, Gangnueng, South Korea, Feb. 24, 2018. Japan won 5-3 and claimed the bronze medal. Photo:Xinhua
Players of Japan celebrate after winning the women's bronze medal game of curling against Britain at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Curling Centre, Gangnueng, South Korea, Feb. 24, 2018. Japan won 5-3 and claimed the bronze medal.Photo:Xinhua