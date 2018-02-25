People of Miao ethnic group celebrate Manghao Festival in Guangxi

People of Miao ethnic group perform during the Manghao Festival in Anning Village of Chang'an Town in Rong'an County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 24, 2018. According to the local folklore, "Manghao" is a god who can drive away the evil and bring people happiness. Photo:Xinhua

People of Miao ethnic group play lusheng, a reed-pipe wind instrument, during the Manghao Festival in Anning Village of Chang'an Town in Rong'an County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 24, 2018. According to the local folklore, "Manghao" is a god who can drive away the evil and bring people happiness. Photo:Xinhua

People of Miao ethnic group dance during the Manghao Festival in Anning Village of Chang'an Town in Rong'an County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 24, 2018. According to the local folklore, "Manghao" is a god who can drive away the evil and bring people happiness. Photo:Xinhua

People of Miao ethnic group dance during the Manghao Festival in Anning Village of Chang'an Town in Rong'an County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 24, 2018. According to the local folklore, "Manghao" is a god who can drive away the evil and bring people happiness. Photo:Xinhua