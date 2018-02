DPRK high-level delegation arrives in S. Korea for Olympics closing ceremony

A high-ranking delegation from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) arrived in South Korea on Sunday to attend the closing ceremony of the 23rd Winter Olympics.



The DPRK delegation, led by Kim Yong Chol, vice chairman of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, will make a three-day visit to South Korea when the closing ceremony is scheduled to be held in South Korea's east county of PyeongChang.