Come back home, reunion with family

Wei Linxiao walks with his kids in Baixiu Village of Gandong Township in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 8, 2018. Wei Baolin and Wei Linxiao are two brothers of Baixiu Village of Miao ethnic group, who have been migrant workers in other places for years. The brothers came back home for the Spring Festival this year, for reunion with family. Photo:Xinhua

Wei Linxiao poses for photos with his family in Baixiu Village of Gandong Township in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 8, 2018. Wei Baolin and Wei Linxiao are two brothers of Baixiu Village of Miao ethnic group, who have been migrant workers in other places for years. The brothers came back home for the Spring Festival this year, for reunion with family.Photo:Xinhua

Wei Baolin and Wei Linxiao and family attend a grand feast in Baixiu Village of Gandong Township in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 18, 2018. Wei Baolin and Wei Linxiao are two brothers of Baixiu Village of Miao ethnic group, who have been migrant workers in other places for years. The brothers came back home for the Spring Festival this year, for reunion with family.Photo:Xinhua

Wei Baolin and Wei Linxiao and their relatives and friends go for barbecue in Baixiu Village of Gandong Township in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 10, 2018. Wei Baolin and Wei Linxiao are two brothers of Baixiu Village of Miao ethnic group, who have been migrant workers in other places for years. The brothers came back home for the Spring Festival this year, for reunion with family.Photo:Xinhua