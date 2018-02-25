More than 1 in 10 French women fall victim to rape: study

About 12 percent French women say they have been rape victim at least once in their lives, according to a poll published on Friday.



The survey, conducted by Foundation Jean Jaures, a Paris-based think tank, polled 2167 women aged 18 and over.



About 12 percent of the polled women said they had suffered "sexual penetration with violence, coercion or surprise," the legal definition of rape in France.



Of the 12 percent victim, 31 percent said they were raped by their partner, 19 percent by someone else they know and 17 percent by a stranger.



About half of the victims were children or teens at the time of the abuse, according to the poll.



In addition to the 12 percent rape victim, 58 percent of the polled said they had been subjected to "misplaced behavior" and 43 percent to "sexual touching or fondling without consent."



The survey echoes recent waves of women breaking silence about their past experiences of sexual violence. The most well-known hashtags of those movements on social media include "MeToo," "MyHarveyWeinstain," "WhatWereYouWearing" and "SurvivorPrivilege."

