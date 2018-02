Kenya Wildlife Service rangers transport a tranquilized elephant onto a truck in Nyeri county on February 21. The operation was part of a relocation of 30 elephants from the county to Ithumba Camp in Tsavo East National Park, the country’s largest wildlife protection area, to reduce human-wildlife conflict. Photo: VCG

Rangers with the Kenya Wildlife Service tie the tranquillized elephant during a relocation operation in Nyeri County on Feb 21. Photo: VCG