Dragon boats race on the Nile to celebrate Chinese New Year

Dragon boat racing teams from China, Egypt and France compete on the Nile river in Cairo, Egypt on Feb 24 as part of celebrations of Chinese New Year. Photo: Xinhua


 

Drummers seated on the bow keep time to help the paddlers stay synchronized. Photo: Xinhua


 

A total of 12 dragon boat racing teams from China, Egypt and France compete on the Nile river in Cairo, Egypt on Feb 24 as part of celebrations of Chinese New Year. Photo: Xinhua


 

