128-meter digital recreation of Song Dynasty painting exhibited in Shanghai

Visitors view a 128-meter animated version of the famed Chinese painting "Along the River During Qingming Festival" at China Art Museum, Shanghai on February 24. The digital version of the 5.28-meter scroll by Song Dynasty (960-1279) painter Zhang Zeduan was first unveiled at the Shanghai 2010 Expo. The scroll depicts daily scenes in the Northern Song capital of Bianjing. Photo: VCG

