At least 6,000 passengers were stranded on Sunday due to heavy fog at an international airport in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.According to the Urumqi Diwopu International Airport, as of 11 a.m. Sunday, more than 80 flights have been delayed or canceled. The fog reduced visibility on the runway to less than 200 meters at 7:15 a.m.The local meteorology department said the fog will linger in Xinjiang in the coming days as temperatures rebound.