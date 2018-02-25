US to discuss trade disputes with Chinese official this week

Senior US officials will discuss trade disputes this week with a top Chinese economic official when he visits Washington, a senior US official said on Friday, as President Donald Trump considers new tariffs on steel imports.



The talks will be led by Trump's trade envoy, Robert Lighthizer, who will meet with senior Chinese economic adviser Liu He, the official said.



US officials said they do not expect a major breakthrough in the discussions.



Trump has long sought a way to a more balanced trade relationship with China and threatened to impose a big "fine" against China to protect US intellectual property. The US official said Trump had been discussing imposing a global tariff on imports of steel from China and other countries.



A source close to the White House said he had expressed interest in imposing a tariff on steel imports of at least 24 percent, but a White House spokesman said no final decision had been made.



The Commerce Department on February 16 recommended that Trump impose stiff curbs on steel imports from China and other countries and offered the president several options, ranging from global and country-specific tariffs to broad import quotas.



A blanket tariff on steel would cover every steel and aluminum product entering the US market from China.



"No final decisions have been made. As with every decision he makes, the security of the American people and the American economy will be the president's primary concerns," White House spokesman Raj Shah said.





