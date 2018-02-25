Figuratively Speaking

7.5%



Forecast GDP growth in 2018 for Chengdu, capital of Southwest China's Sichuan Province, Chengdu Mayor Luo Qiang said on Sunday.



11.62m



Passengers carried by China's railways on Saturday, up 11.4 percent year-on-year, according to China Railway Corp.



8b yuan



China's box office revenue in February as of Friday, a record high thanks to the Spring Festival holidays, according to data released by maoyan.com.



35,400 m2



Housing sales by area during the Spring Festival holidays in South China's Hainan Province, down 53 percent year-on-year, according to the local housing bureau.



30%



Steel capacity cuts in Central China's Henan Province during this year's heating season, which runs from November 15, 2017 to March 15, 2018.





