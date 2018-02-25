Making headlines

PMI data due for February



The National Bureau of Statistics is scheduled to release China's official manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) and non-manufacturing PMI data for February on Wednesday.



In January, the official manufacturing PMI, a main gauge of factory activity, expanded less than expected to 51.3, while the official non-manufacturing PMI, which measures service and consumption sectors, picked up to 55.3.



A reading above 50 indicates expansion, and a reading below 50 signals contraction.

Entrepreneurs forum to kick off



The 18th annual meeting of the China Entrepreneurs Forum will be held in Yabuli, Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on Tuesday.



The three-day meeting, entitled "Reform and Opening-up for 40 Years, Entrepreneurship in a New Era," will address major problems Chinese enterprises have faced in the past year while also discussing trends such as artificial intelligence.



The achievement of the reform and opening-up policies will also be a highlight at the meeting.

US-listed Chinese firms' reports



Several US-listed Chinese companies, including information provider 58.com and logistics provider ZTO, are scheduled to release their financial statements for the fourth quarter of 2017 this week.



In the third quarter of 2017, 58.com reported revenues of 2.72 billion yuan ($429.5 million), up 33.3 percent year-on-year. Net profit was 353.3 million, compared with a year-earlier loss of 199.4 million yuan.



ZTO's third-quarter revenue surged 33.6 percent to 3.143 billion yuan, with profit up 31.1 percent to 717.2 million yuan.



