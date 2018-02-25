Harbin Pharma JV with GNC

Harbin Pharmaceutical Group has signed agreements to buy a 40.1 percent share in US-based nutritional supplements retailer GNC Holdings in a deal valued at $200 million, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Sunday.



Harbin Pharma will purchase 299,950 convertible preferred shares of GNC, making the Chinese company the largest shareholder of GNC, the report said.



The two companies will also set up a joint venture (JV) in Hong Kong, with 65 percent of the JV's shares owned by Harbin Pharma and the remaining 35 percent owned by GNC, according to the report. The Chinese company will have exclusive rights to manufacture and distribute GNC's products in the Chinese mainland.



An executive at Harbin Pharma said the investment in GNC will diversify the Chinese company's products lines and improve its research and development ability.

