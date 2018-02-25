China establishes supervision commissions at all county-level regions

China has now established supervision commissions in every county, city and province as the last remaining county, Daxin in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, set up its supervision commission on Sunday.



The new supervision commissions nationwide incorporate existing supervisory, corruption prevention and control agencies within the government and procuratorates and are in charge of three major duties: supervision, investigation and punishment.

The new system expands the scope of inspection to ensure that all public servants who exercise public power are subject to supervision.



In January 2017, China started a pilot program for the new supervision system in Beijing, as well as Shanxi and Zhejiang provinces.



The number of people under supervision rose from 210,000 to 997,000 in Beijing, from 785,000 to 1.315 million in Shanxi, and from 383,000 to 701,000 in Zhejiang.



Since the end of October, supervision commissions have been set up by the People's Congress at the provincial, city and county levels across the country.



A supervision law is expected to pass, and the national supervision commission is expected to be formed at the first session of the 13th National People's Congress, scheduled to open on March 5.

