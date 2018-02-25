S. Korea says DPRK delegation shows willingness to talk with US
South Korea's presidential Blue House said Sunday that the high-ranking delegation from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) showed Pyongyang's willingness to talk with the United States.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in held a closed-door meeting for about an hour with the DPRK delegation, who came here earlier in the day to attend the closing ceremony of the 23rd Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, east of the capital Seoul, Presidential Spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said in a written press briefing.
The DPRK delegation told Moon that Pyongyang has enough willingness to hold talks with the United States, saying the DPRK shared Moon's view that relations between the two Koreas and those between the DPRK and the United States should make progress together.