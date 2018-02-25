Six-goal Barcelona extend La Liga lead

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez (top) shoots against Girona on Saturday in Barcelona, Spain. Photo: VCG

Luis Suarez hit a hat trick and Philippe Coutinho scored a brilliant first league goal for Barcelona as the La Liga ­leaders thrashed Girona 6-1 on Saturday to open up a 10-point lead at the top of the table.Lionel Messi continued his return to goal-scoring form with a double to reach 30 in all competitions for the season, as Barca extended their advantage over closest title rivals Atletico Madrid.Real Madrid remain off the pace in third, despite a comfortable 4-0 victory over Alaves that saw Cristiano Ronaldo net a double and Gareth Bale back on the score sheet.It was the perfect outing for Barcelona after ninth-placed Girona had taken a shocking early lead on their first-ever visit to the Camp Nou, as Coutinho, Suarez, Messi and Ousmane Dembele shone on their first start together.Portu took advantage of hesitation from Barca center back Samuel ­Umtiti to round goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter ­Stegen and slot into an empty net to put Girona ahead in La Liga's newest Catalan derby.The hosts took less than two minutes to get back on level terms, though, as Messi collected the ball in midfield ­before sending Suarez through to score.Messi's wizardry put Ernesto Valverde's side in front on the half-hour mark, after Suarez touched down a long pass from Andres Iniesta for the Argentinian.It looked as though the chance had gone when Messi was forced wide, but the league's top scorer showed trademark footwork to jink past several defenders before slotting into the bottom corner.The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was running the show, and he doubled the advantage just seven minutes later with a low free kick under the wall.Having gone five games without a goal before his crucial equalizer in the 1-1 draw at Chelsea in the Champions League in midweek, Messi has scored three in two games.Barcelona's fourth goal came on the stroke of halftime with Girona's ­defenders left begging for the interval after Messi's perfectly weighted pass found Coutinho to square for Suarez to tap in.The Catalan giants eased off slightly in the second half, but Coutinho got off the mark in the league in style as he cut inside and curled a long-range strike into the far corner.French winger Dembele played his part too late on as he crossed from the left for Suarez to complete a hat trick.After a slow start to the campaign, the Uruguayan forward has now scored 17 goals in his last 14 league matches.Earlier Saturday, Real coach Zinedine Zidane hailed Ronaldo's selflessness ­after the forward gave up the chance of a hat trick by allowing Benzema to take a late penalty at the Santiago Bernabeu.Zidane restored Bale to the starting XI to reunite the "BBC" front line of the Welshman, Ronaldo and Benzema.Ronaldo, whose first goal was created by a magnificent Benzema flick, stood aside in the 89th minute to allow the Frenchman to convert only his fourth league goal of the season.