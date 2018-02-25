American Korda claims Honda LPGA in Thailand

American Jessica Korda fended off challengers to emerge victorious in the Honda LPGA tournament on Sunday with a strong performance in the final push that helped her hold onto her lead.



After a somewhat uneven start with two birdies and a bogey, Korda sank four birdies on the back nine to finish with a five-under-par 67.



Korda left the 72 holes at the Siam Country Club in Thailand's Chonburi Province at 25-under, a new tournament record and also her fifth LPGA tour victory.



The 24-year-old, who was making her season debut after jaw surgery, pushed ahead of a four-way tie on the opening day of the $1.6 million purse ­tournament to card a 62 on Day 2.



During the third round she made five birdies on the back nine to make up for an early bogey and entered the final day with a four-stroke lead.



Korda crushed the hopes of local favorites the Jutanugarn sisters, though Moriya Jutanugarn managed to finish tied second with American player Lexi Thompson at 21-under.



Moriya was within a few strokes of Korda but a bogey on the 12th hole kept her just far enough out of the top.



Korda's own sister Nelly finished in a tie for 14th.



Thompson was able to climb back up the leader board with a stunning eight birdies on the final day of play.



