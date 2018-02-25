Students suffering from school phobia





"My child refuses to go to school, and has run away from home!"



As the new school semester starts, an increasing number of Chinese children are being diagnosed with learning disorders or emotional development problems by the National Children's Medical Center, thepaper.cn reported Saturday. Children and adolescents are the primary group suffering from "school phobia," with many afraid to return to their classes or having lost interest in learning due to negative psychological factors at home or at school. Wang Guanghai, a local doctor, suggested that some Chinese children are suffering from clinical depression due to academic stress and should be diagnosed and treated at a hospital before their symptoms worsen.





Illustration: Lu Ting/GT