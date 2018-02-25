What is most likely to affect the employment rate of schools?

By Gu Zhiran Source:Global Times Published: 2018/2/25 21:53:39





There are some obvious differences between these schools. First, SUIBE is a university and SBS is a college. Compared to SBS, SUIBE has higher academic standards, facilities and scientific research capacity, which are why many teachers and students are strongly opposed to the new consolidation.



But in China, what are the difference between a university and a college? According to the



In addition to the scale of the student body, there is also a large gap between the number of subjects taught and the quality of the teachers. It is generally recognized that college graduates receive less education than university graduates, which generally makes uni grads more employable in the eyes of a company's HR manager.



The difference between the employability of Chinese university and college graduates varies by the individual. Suppose that one, a university student, indulged in online games for the past four years instead of studying, and that the other, a college student, studied hard and attended internships. Most likely the college grad is the one who will get hired despite not having attended a prestigious university.



But it can also differ from school to school. It has become a recent phenomenon for some Chinese high school graduates with lower scores to choose a small college instead of apply to a large, popular university. The employment rate of certain majors in some colleges is also higher than at a comprehensive university.



At SBS, the employment rate of graduates for in 2016 was 98.45 percent, according to information on the official website of the college. In contrast, SUIBE's employment rate of graduates in 2016 was 96.76 percent. In recent years, SBS has chaired eight national projects and 26 municipal projects about the graduates. Therefore, in terms of employment rate, SBS is no worse than SUIBE.



Compared to the current conditions and trends of consolidating universities and colleges in China, many universities in France prefer to maintain a characteristic of "small but excellent." In 1968, French students applying for more academic freedom and campus democracy protested about out-of-date curriculum and cramming methods being taught.



The French government eventually split Paris University into 13 independent schools and separated or consolidated them on the basis of location, teaching concept and range of courses, according to media reports.



My point is that Chinese students should be more concerned about the quality of their education than the name of their school or whether or not it is a "university."



The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Global Times.



Shanghai University of International Business and Economics (SUIBE) is rumored to be joining Shanghai Business School (SBS).There are some obvious differences between these schools. First, SUIBE is a university and SBS is a college. Compared to SBS, SUIBE has higher academic standards, facilities and scientific research capacity, which are why many teachers and students are strongly opposed to the new consolidation.But in China, what are the difference between a university and a college? According to the Ministry of Education of China, there are some rigid regulations to judge the standards of colleges and universities, citing the number of students as an example (8,000 for a university and 5,000 for a college).In addition to the scale of the student body, there is also a large gap between the number of subjects taught and the quality of the teachers. It is generally recognized that college graduates receive less education than university graduates, which generally makes uni grads more employable in the eyes of a company's HR manager.The difference between the employability of Chinese university and college graduates varies by the individual. Suppose that one, a university student, indulged in online games for the past four years instead of studying, and that the other, a college student, studied hard and attended internships. Most likely the college grad is the one who will get hired despite not having attended a prestigious university.But it can also differ from school to school. It has become a recent phenomenon for some Chinese high school graduates with lower scores to choose a small college instead of apply to a large, popular university. The employment rate of certain majors in some colleges is also higher than at a comprehensive university.At SBS, the employment rate of graduates for in 2016 was 98.45 percent, according to information on the official website of the college. In contrast, SUIBE's employment rate of graduates in 2016 was 96.76 percent. In recent years, SBS has chaired eight national projects and 26 municipal projects about the graduates. Therefore, in terms of employment rate, SBS is no worse than SUIBE.Compared to the current conditions and trends of consolidating universities and colleges in China, many universities in France prefer to maintain a characteristic of "small but excellent." In 1968, French students applying for more academic freedom and campus democracy protested about out-of-date curriculum and cramming methods being taught.The French government eventually split Paris University into 13 independent schools and separated or consolidated them on the basis of location, teaching concept and range of courses, according to media reports.My point is that Chinese students should be more concerned about the quality of their education than the name of their school or whether or not it is a "university."The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Global Times. Illustration: Lu Ting/GT





