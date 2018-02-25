Over 1m passengers return to city by train

Through Sunday, Shanghai Railway Administration operated 256 trains and transported 1.92 million passengers through the Yangtze River Delta region as migrants returned to Shanghai and other cities following Spring Festival holiday.



The administration reported Sunday that railway passenger volume in the Yangtze River Delta region accounted for one-fifth of China's entire national railway passenger traffic. Many of the region's passengers are migrant workers from Hefei and Fu-yang of East China's Anhui Province, which are cities with large labor output.



Fuyang station added 40 additional trains to accommodate the post-holiday passenger traffic. Tickets to Hangzhou and Ningbo of East China's



Zhejiang Province, South China's Guangdong Province, Shanghai and Beijing were all ranked as "adequate" in supply while train tickets to Hefei were reportedly harder to obtain.





