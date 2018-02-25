Second private entrepreneur in Shandong accuses official

A video clip showing a private entrepreneur naming a government official and accusing him of administrative inaction in Linyi, East China's Shandong Province went viral Friday.



The whistleblower is Zhang Fangcheng, president of Linyi Jinfenghuang Property Co.



In the video, Zhang accuses Xu Futian, former director of the Management Committee of the Linyi Economic and Technological Development zone, of purposely posing challenges to companies investing in the area and of dereliction of duty including not handing over compensation worth 160 million yuan ($25.26 million), which reportedly should have been paid 10 years ago.



Zhang affirmed the truth of the video to bjnews.com.cn on Saturday, adding that the management committee had reached him after the video was released online. But he said the issue had not yet been resolved.



Xu told bjnews.com.cn on Saturday that it was not appropriate for him to comment on the issue now as he left the zone over a year ago.



On Sunday, a post on the zone's Sina Weibo account said that the compensation was handed over to Jinfenghuang in July 2017, and it also said the management committee is communicating with the company about the issues raised.



Zhang's video is the second allegation released within just 10 days regarding administrative incompetence among Shandong officials.



On February 14, Huang Ming, president of Dezhou-based Himin Solar Energy Group, accused Chen Yong, the party secretary of Dezhou, of "sloth-like administration" as well as not delivering on his commitments, among other accusations.



The local Dezhou government said on February 19 that officials had met and communicated with Huang.





