Preparation period for IPO reform extended

China's top legislature has decided to prolong a mandate that allows the State Council to prepare for reforms that will switch from an approval-based to a registration-based stock listing system. There will now be another two years of preparation, running up to February 29, 2020.



A session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), the top legislature, passed the draft decision submitted Friday for review.



The Standing Committee of the NPC authorized the State Council on December 27, 2015 to adjust rules, based on the securities law, to allow stock listings to be changed from an approval-based to a registration-based system. The mandate will expire on February 28, 2018.



Under the current system, new offerings are subject to approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission.





