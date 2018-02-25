Bollywood star Sridevi dies at 54

Heart attack claims one of Hindi cinema’s biggest names

Bollywood superstar Sridevi Kapoor, one of the biggest names in Hindi cinema, has died at age 54 after suffering a heart attack in Dubai, her former manager said Sunday.



The death of Sridevi, reportedly while attending her nephew's wedding in the emirate late Saturday, prompted an outpouring of grief from fans and fellow actors and condolences from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



"I have no words. Condolences to everyone who loved Sridevi. A dark day. RIP", tweeted actress Priyanka Chopra.



"It is shocking and sad," her former manager Punkej Kharbanda said. Her husband was with her at her death, he said.



Sridevi, born Shree Amma Yanger Ayappan in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, made her acting debut at the age of four and her career spanned more than four decades.



She worked in India's regional Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam-language films before making her Bollywood debut in 1979.



Sridevi made a name for herself with a string of blockbuster films including Chandni, Mr India, Mawali (Scoundrel) and Tohfa (Gift).



Her first smash hit was the 1982 Tamil film Moondram Pirai and she played the same role in its Hindi remake, Sadma (Trauma).



Her portrayal of a woman suffering from amnesia has been described by many critics as a milestone.



Kamal Haasan, her co-star in Sadma, paid tribute on Twitter.



"Have witnessed Sridevi's life from an adolescent teenager to the magnificent lady she became. Her stardom was well deserved," Haasan tweeted.



"Many happy moments with her flash through my mind including the last time I met her. Sadma's lullaby haunts me now. We'll miss her," he added.



The local police made arrangements to handle the swelling crowds outside Sridevi's home. Many were expected to wait till the family returns to Mumbai on Sunday afternoon with the body.



Shoumik Mahapatra, 16, said he had grown up watching Sridevi's movies. "She was so colorful and bold and I was always impressed by her character. I am very shocked by the news."





