1 killed and 4 injured as DR Congo police fire on protests

One person was killed and at least four injured as police fired live bullets and tear gas to disperse banned protests calling on DR Congo President Joseph Kabila to stand down.



The church-backed protests in the Democratic Republic of Congo come after months of tension sparked by Kabila's prolonged rule and long-delayed elections in the vast and chronically unstable country.



In the capital Kinshasa, one man was killed and two people seriously injured as police opened fire on demonstrators.



An AFP journalist in the northeastern city of Kisangani said at least two people suffered bullet injuries as police fired on marchers.



Hundreds began marching after Mass at Kisangani cathedral but were dispersed by security forces who fired bullets and tear gas.



Three priests were arrested as they led a march in the Saint Pierre de Wagenia district in the east of the city. Officers took them away in a police vehicle, the journalist said.



The nationwide protests were called by the Lay Coordination Committee, an organization close to the church and an influential social and spiritual movement.



Kabila was due to stand down from office in December 2016, ending his second elected term, but he has controversially stayed on under laws enabling him to retain power until his successor is elected.



In January he accused the church of interfering in Congolese politics.





