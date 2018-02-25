Websites told to halt selling vulgar shows

Beijing's TV watchdog held talks with six news, social media and live streaming websites as they did not receive approval to air shows online, State media reported on Sunday.



The Beijing Municipal Bureau of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television accused the websites of not obtaining licenses required for broadcasting online, according to the Xinhua News Agency.



The six websites including social media Sina Weibo, news website iFeng and video sharing website Miaopai.com had broadcast uncensored audio and video programs, the bureau said, which even peddled "vulgarity."



The sites were told to remove video accounts from unlicensed outlets and tighten control over content streamed on the sites, according to Xinhua.



Beijing authorities have launched investigations into all six websites, the report said.



"Vulgar content transmitted through these websites is even more harmful due to their fame and influence," Qin An, an expert on cybersecurity at the China Institute for Innovation and Development Strategy, told the Global Times on Sunday. "Corrective action can benefit the whole network environment," he said.



Bettering the internet environment involves national security as well as people's livelihoods, Qin said, and also improves the country's governance.



The National Copyright Administration has investigated 22,568 piracy cases nationwide and 3,908 websites have been shut down in a crackdown on copyright infringement in the last five years, Xinhua reported.



"We can see the effect of the corrective actions, but the impact is still not significant enough. Relevant laws and regulations should be perfected and the research and development of technology should be strengthened," Qin said.



"The broad netizen masses should be more mobilized in this battle bettering the net environment," Qin said.