North Korea delegation willing to talk to US, says South Korea presidential office

The high-ranking delegation from North Korea
during a closed-door meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in
on Sunday expressed Pyongyang's willingness to talk to the US.
The two Korean sides have met in Pyeongchang of South Korea, the host city of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games, which concluded on Sunday.
"President Moon pointed out that US-North Korea dialogue must be held at an early date even for an improvement in the South-North Korea relationship and the fundamental resolution of Korean Peninsula
issues," Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Kim Eui-kyeom said of the meeting, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.
"The North Korean delegation too agreed that North Korea-US relations must develop along with the South-North Korea relationship while noting (the North) has enough intention to hold North Korea-US dialogue," the spokesperson told Yonhap.
Xinhua - Agencies