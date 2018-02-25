Syrian Kurd leader wanted by Ankara is held in Prague

Syria's Kurds said Sunday that one of their most prominent leaders, who is wanted by Ankara on terrorism-related charges, had been arrested in Prague on a Turkish warrant.



Saleh Muslim, the former co-chair of the main Syrian Kurdish political movement, the Democratic Union Party (PYD), was arrested late on Saturday in the Czech capital, according to a statement by a coalition of parties that includes the PYD.



If Muslim is extradited to Turkey to face trial, it would be one of the most significant captures of a wanted Kurdish leader by Turkey in years.



Czech police confirmed in a statement that a 67-year-old foreigner was being held after being detained on Saturday based on a Turkish Interpol notice.



"Ankara Interpol staff were informed of the arrest. The police will take the standard steps in line with the law," it said.



Turkish state news agency Anadolu reported that Saleh was detained based on an Interpol red notice issued by Turkish authorities. It said he was due to appear in a Czech court and that the Turkish authorities would press for his extradition.



Muslim was among several prominent Kurdish officials indicted by Turkey over a February 2016 bombing in Ankara that killed 29 people. Ankara said the PYD and its military wing, the People's Protection Units (YPG), were responsible for the bombing, which targeted military vehicles.





