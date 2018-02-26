Weinstein Co. declares bankruptcy

Prosecutors to impose conditions on company’s sale

The Weinstein Company will file for bankruptcy, US media reported on Sunday, after prosecutors sought to impose conditions on a sale of the firm co-founded by disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.



The company has been in freefall since accusations of sexual harassment, assault and rape began emerging in October against Weinstein, who steered numerous films to Academy Awards glory including The Artist, The King's Speech and The Iron Lady.



"While we recognize that this is an extremely unfortunate outcome for our employees, our creditors and any victims, the Board has no choice but to pursue the only viable option to maximize the company's remaining value: an orderly bankruptcy process," The Weinstein Company board of directors said in a statement cited by the Los Angeles Times.



A similar report from The New York Times also quoted the statement, and both newspapers said talks had collapsed between the Weinstein firm and an investor group led by Maria Contreras-Sweet, who is an official in the administration of former president Barack Obama.



The group was poised to close the deal to buy The Weinstein Company for a reported $500 million, until New York state attorney general Eric Schneiderman sued the Weinstein firm on February 11.



Schneiderman took legal action against Weinstein, his brother and their firm out of fear that the company's imminent sale could leave victims without adequate redress.



Schneiderman complained that the deal as originally drawn up would have shielded top executives who covered up Weinstein's abuse, muzzled his victims with non-disclosure agreements and would not have compensated any of the victims.



The entertainment magazine Variety posted on its website a purported letter from The Weinstein Company to Contreras-Sweet and Ron Burkle, who was also reported as part of the investor group.



The letter accuses the investors of failing to "keep your promises" made in that meeting regarding "'gold standard' human resources policies" and the provision of necessary interim funding.





