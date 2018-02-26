Major quake hits PNG, cuts oil and gas operations

At least one company began evacuating non-essential personnel after a powerful 7.5 magnitude earthquake hit Papua New Guinea's energy-rich interior on Monday, causing landslides, damaging buildings and closing oil and gas operations.



The tremor hit in the rugged, heavily forested Southern Highlands about 560 kilometers northwest of the capital, Port Moresby, at around 3.45 am local time (15:45 GMT Sunday), according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).



A spokesperson at Papua New Guinea's National Disaster Center said by telephone the affected area was very remote and the agency could not properly assess damage until communication was re-established.



He said there were no confirmed casualties, although the International Red Cross (IRC) in Papua New Guinea said some reports indicated there were "fears of human casualties."



"It's very serious all across the Southern Highlands and also all over the western highlands. People are definitely very frightened," Udaya Regmi, the head of the IRC in Papua New Guinea, said by telephone from Port Moresby.



The PNG government also said it had sent disaster assessment teams. At least 13 aftershocks with a magnitude of 5.0 or more rattled the area throughout the day.



"The Papua New Guinea Defense Force has also been mobilized to assist with the assessment and the delivery of assistance to affected people as well as the restoration of services and infrastructure," Isaac Lupari, the chief secretary to the government, said in a statement.





