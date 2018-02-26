Xi’s special envoy meets S.Korea’s Moon on ties, peninsula issue

Chinese President Xi Jinping's special envoy Liu Yandong met on Monday with South Korean President Moon Jae-in
, urging efforts to boost ties consistent with both sides' original intention to establish diplomatic relations.
China and South Korea should take the 10th anniversary of the establishment of their strategic cooperative partnership as an opportunity to earnestly implement the consensus reached by and between the heads of state of the two countries, Liu said.
Liu met with Moon after attending Sunday's closing ceremony of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea.
During her meeting with Moon, Liu said China and South Korea should properly handle sensitive issues to consolidate the political basis and the basis of public opinions for the stable long-term development of relations between the two countries.
On the Korean Peninsula
issue, Liu said South Korea and North Korea
took the PyeongChang Winter Olympics as an opportunity to restart dialogue and interaction, highlighting the common aspiration for peace of the people on the Korean Peninsula.
China is committed to a peaceful solution of the Korean Peninsula issue through dialogue and consultation, Liu said.
China will continue to play a positive and constructive role on the issue, she added.
Xinhua