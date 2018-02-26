UN hopes US will ‘reconsider’ Paris deal

The United Nations remains hopeful that US President Donald Trump will not withdraw the US from the Paris Agreement
to tackle climate change, and will stay in the 2015 global deal, the UN climate chief said.
Trump announced last year his decision to pull his country out of the Paris accord, arguing that it would cost the US trillions of dollars in lost jobs - but he left the door open to renegotiating the pact.
"We still maintain hope that there could be a reconsideration," said Patricia Espinosa, executive secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.
"They have been participating in the negotiations," she told Thomson Reuters Foundation.
UN rules will not allow the world's second-biggest greenhouse gas emitter to leave the Paris climate deal until November 2020. Espinosa said the Paris Agreement has been ratified by 175 nations.